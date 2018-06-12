VIRAL VIDEO: Farhan Akhtar, Anand Mahindra blown away by this ‘one-man’ band’s performance

Music lovers are going gaga over this talented man — who plays multiple instruments and sings — all at the same time. Music lovers are going gaga over this talented man — who plays multiple instruments and sings — all at the same time.

Live performance by a band or an orchestra raptures music lovers all around the world. The collective effort of all the musicians synchronised in perfect harmony can leave anyone in a joyous mood. However, people on social media are currently blown away by the mind-blowing performance of a ‘one-man’ band.

The viral video, which has taken the Internet by storm, shows one musician playing an array of instruments singlehandedly. From drums to guitar and mouth-organ, his soulful music and talent has left even celebrities spellbound.

Earlier this week, while actor-director-singer Farhan Akhtar shared his video saying, “What a star,” and urged people to retweet it to make the young man famous, on Tuesday Anand Mahindra posted the video on Twitter and expressed his desire to reward him.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the executive chairman of the Mahindra Group asked if anyone knew the whereabouts of the stunning artiste and wrote, “Anyone know him? I’d like to give him an award for innovation or musical talent — haven’t quite decided which one yet!”

#whatsappwonderbox The friend who posted this wasn’t sure where this rather resourceful one-man-band was from. He suspects somewhere in the NorthEast. Anyone know him? I’d like to give him an award for innovation or musical talent—haven’t quite decided which one yet! 😊 pic.twitter.com/MHA3DqXQZf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 12, 2018

What a ⭐️.. no idea who he is or where he’s at but he sure deserves a RT. #musiclove #makehimfamous #onemanband pic.twitter.com/4WRAVEnnAu — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 9, 2018

The video has been going viral across social media platforms and even on WhatsApp, but Netizens are not sure about the origin of the video or who the artist is. While Mahindra wrote his friend suspects the man is from “somewhere in the North East,” some think that he might not be Indian.

Like the performance? Well, here’s a similar artiste, who hails from Mumbai. His name is Gladson Peter and he, too, has been mesmerising audiences by playing multiple instruments.

