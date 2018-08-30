Follow Us:
Thursday, August 30, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
  • Budding artist: Vienna zoo’s latest attraction is a ‘painter panda’ whose art is up for sale

Budding artist: Vienna zoo’s latest attraction is a ‘painter panda’ whose art is up for sale

The zoo is now selling around 100 of her unique artworks online for 490 Euros (Rs 40,550). The money raised will be utilised to produce a picture book about the Austrian zoo's pandas to "draw attention to this endangered species".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 30, 2018 12:09:33 pm
painting panda, painting panda viral pics, panda's abstract artwork, price of panda painting, viral paintings, panda, panda pics, Yang Yang’s painting are turning out to be quite a hit! (Source: Reuters)

People on the Internet love seeing giant pandas’ videos and photos oozing cuteness. But a female panda in a zoo in Vienna is garnering a lot of attention for a different reason. This panda is a painter and her one-of-a-kind modern art is up for sale!

Yang Yang, the female panda, has learned to use an indigenous bamboo-brush to paint small monochromatic art on canvas. Now, videos and photos of the panda, a mother of five, show her painting skills, of course, with small breaks for snacking.

Watch the video here:

The zoo is now selling around 100 of her unique artworks online for 490 Euros (Rs 40,550). The money raised will be utilised to produce a picture book about the Austrian zoo’s pandas to “draw attention to this endangered species”. If the money is raised on time the picture book would be out by Christmas and will be available in two languages — Germman and English, their Panda crowd-funding page said. At the time of writing, 23,194 Euros of the 25,000 target was met in just three days since the project was launched.

Will you be interested in panda paintings?

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Kerala Floods: How The River Damaged My Hometown
Watch Now
Kerala Floods: How The River Damaged My Hometown
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement