Vidyut Jammwal shares video of man inserting snake into his nose, leaves netizens unimpressed

It’s not unusual for actor and fitness enthusiast Vidyut Jammwal to take social media by storm with his videos. This time, however, he left netizens unimpressed after he shared a video of an elderly man pulling off a bizarre snake trick.

In the video shared by Jammwal, the man is seen inserting a small snake down his nostrils and pulling its head from his mouth. As he keeps shoving the reptile down his nose, the animal is seen wriggling its body in distress.

After pulling a portion of the snake’s body out of his mouth, the man then holds up the end of the reptile’s body for a full display of his stunt. After pausing for the camera, he takes the snake out, ending his theatrics.

Sharing the clip, Jammwal wrote, “I love my India.” The video has gained around 2 million views in less than 24 hours.

Watch the video here:

It is unclear from the undated video if the Commando actor himself captured the stunt on camera or just shared the clip amused by it. That, however, didn’t stop him from drawing flak online.

The video baffled several netizens who highlighted that it was a case of animal cruelty. Urging the actor to take down the video, many wondered how he thought this was something to be proud of.