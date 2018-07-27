Videos of man who vandalised Donald Trump’s Hollywood star go viral

Austin Clay took an pickaxe and shattered the Trump star in Los Angeles. (Source: TMZ/ Youtube) Austin Clay took an pickaxe and shattered the Trump star in Los Angeles. (Source: TMZ/ Youtube)

US President Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star was vandalised yet again on Wednesday.

Photos of the broken star of the billionaire businessman-turned-politician was the subject of jokes as it was circulated online. The star has been a regular target for vandals. Now, a video of the man responsible for the damage is going viral. Footage posted by TMZ shows the man attacking the star on the pavement repeatedly with a pickaxe.

The man identified as 24-year-old Austin Clay reportedly called the police himself after the act. The clip shows passersby nonchalantly walking by as Clay continues to strike the star in the middle of the night.

The star was completely destroyed, and Clay left the pickaxe on the pavement before leaving. Ever since Donald Trump announced he would run for president, his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalised several times.

Watch the video here:

The man is now facing the charge of felony vandalism, which carries a sentence of three years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd