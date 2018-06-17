VIDEO: This Tamil boy’s stunning voice is winning hearts all over

Colet Selwyn is a Biomedical Engineering student at Glasgow University. (Source: BBC The Voice UK) Colet Selwyn is a Biomedical Engineering student at Glasgow University. (Source: BBC The Voice UK)

Once in a while one hears a voice that warms the heart. And one such is a Tamil boy from India, Colet Selwyn. A Biomedical Engineering student at Glasgow University. He now lives in Scotland and his deep baritone is winning hearts all over. Recently a video of him singing was uploaded and it went viral in no time. He had also participated in The Voice UK in 2016 and stunned everybody with his deep bass voice. In the video, the people gathered can be seen being visibly impressed and enjoying themselves suitably.

Watch the video here.

Watch him perform at The Voice UK in 2016.

What did you think of his voice? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd