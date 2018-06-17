Follow Us:
Sunday, June 17, 2018
VIDEO: This Tamil boy’s stunning voice is winning hearts all over

Colet Selwyn, a Tamil boy from India and a Biomedical Engineering student at Glasgow University is winning hearts owing to his deep baritone. Recently a video of him singing was uploaded and it went viral in no time.

tamil boy singing, viral video of tamil boy singing, Colet Selwyn singing, indian boy singing, indian express, indian express news Colet Selwyn is a Biomedical Engineering student at Glasgow University. (Source: BBC The Voice UK)
Once in a while one hears a voice that warms the heart. And one such is a Tamil boy from India, Colet Selwyn. A Biomedical Engineering student at Glasgow University. He now lives in Scotland and his deep baritone is winning hearts all over. Recently a video of him singing was uploaded and it went viral in no time. He had also participated in The Voice UK in 2016 and stunned everybody with his deep bass voice. In the video, the people gathered can be seen being visibly impressed and enjoying themselves suitably.

