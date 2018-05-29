VIDEO: Women wear HIGH HEELS and walk on a ROPE in this slacklining competition

Slacklining is essentially walking on a piece of narrow ebbing without any help. Women slackliners in Hunan Province, China, took up the challenge in high heels in a competition in Hunan Province, China. And it is evident, the feat was extremely difficult.

The rope on which they were walking seemed to be bouncing quite frequently. What made it even more difficult was the fact that the models were wearing 5cm heels and were 1300 metres in the air to take up the challenge. Mia Noblet from Canada completed the feat in 22 minutes 36 seconds, however, Faith Dickey, from US, could not get across even though she tried thrice.

Would you like to give it a try? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd