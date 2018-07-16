VIDEO: Woman injured at Modi’s Midnapore rally asks for his autograph, PM obliges

A young supporter hurt in PM Modi’s rally in West Bengal asked for his autograph while he paid a visit to the hospital. (Source: Twitter) A young supporter hurt in PM Modi’s rally in West Bengal asked for his autograph while he paid a visit to the hospital. (Source: Twitter)

The scaffolding of a makeshift tent at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in West Bengal’s Midnapore collapsed on Monday, leaving around 44 people injured. The injured were rushed to the hospital and after his address, the PM paid a visit to the victims. As the PM went to check on the injured at Midnapore medical college hospital, one young woman asked for his autograph and the leader duly obliged. The video and the image of Modi signing an autograph have now gone viral.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH One of the injured, in hospital requests PM Modi for an autograph, PM obliges. Several were injured after a portion of a tent collapsed during PM’s rally in Midnapore earlier today. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/3IlgwAgZrn — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2018

According to reports, the scaffolding crashed due to heavy rains in the area, leading to a stampede-like situation. The tent was erected next to the main entrance of the venue to shelter people from the rain. The tent collapsed during the PM’s speech and Modi immediately instructed the Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel standing near him to rescue the people and attend to the injured, officials said.

