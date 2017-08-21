Video: Woman gets hysterical, PUNCHES HERSELF after watching Annabelle: Creation

The woman reportedly started punching herself in the face as she left the cinema after watching a late-night show of Annabelle: Creation. (Source: TV GP1/Youtube) The woman reportedly started punching herself in the face as she left the cinema after watching a late-night show of Annabelle: Creation. (Source: TV GP1/Youtube)

The horror movie Annabelle: Creation has created quite a buzz all around the world, with many dubbing it to be the scariest movie they’ve seen so far. Well, this seems to hold quite a bit of truth if this recent video uploaded by a news channel is anything to go by. A Brazilian woman reportedly had to be rushed to the hospital after she watched the horror film.

The unidentified 20-year-old had seen a late-night show of the movie at a theatre in Teresina, Brazil, but started acting very weird after the show. She was filmed screaming and coughing on the floor of a shopping mall, as friends tried to unsuccessfully pacify her. According to the Daily Mail, the woman started punching herself in the face as she left the cinema on Friday (August 18).

She was then taken to a hospital nearby.

Watch the video of the woman here.

Annabelle: Creation has been directed by David Sandberg, and stars Miranda Otto and Anthony LaPaglia. It’s part The Conjuring movie series and is a prequel to the 2014 film, Annabelle, showing how the doll came to be possessed by an evil spirit.

