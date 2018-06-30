VIDEO: What happens when the Backstreet Boys surprise people in an elevator? Nothing but magic

Backstreet Boys surprised a few office-goers in a lift and it went exactly how one can expect. (Source: TRL/ Facebook) Backstreet Boys surprised a few office-goers in a lift and it went exactly how one can expect. (Source: TRL/ Facebook)

If you are a 90s kid there is no way you can forget the amazing Backstreet Boys. So what happens when you suddenly chance upon the talented band members in an elevator? Well, nothing but pure excitement and disbelief, right? The same happened to scores of people in a New York office lift when the boy band surprised them. What’s more interesting is that not only did they get to witness Backstreet Boys singing exclusively for them but also got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sing along them!

A video of the elevator performance, which is viral on Facebook with over nine million views, is making many emotional and ecstatic — and of course green with envy. While some people are seen in the elevator playing it cool, others weren’t able to hold back their enthusiasm seeing their favourite band members. If you are a Backstreet Boys fan, this video will take you down memory road.

Watch the video here:

In case you loved this impromptu performance, the popular American band also appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s show recently and wowed the audience with their superhit track “I Want It That Way”. With The Roots and Fallon, the artistes in their iconic white suits created the same magic and it’s nothing but amazing.

Check out the video here:

Which is your favourite Backstreet Boys song? Tell us in comments below.

