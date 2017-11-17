VIDEO: Vlogger’s backflip stunt over moving CAR went horribly WRONG; but he got lucky

Watch the video to see how the vlogger’s stunt went wrong. (Source: bagels_payne/Instagram)

YouTube artistes seem to have taken the flagship for entertainment nowadays, and they aren’t shy to go beyond their limits to generate viewership on social media. A daredevil vlogger, Bailey Payne, attempted a stunt that involved doing backflips over a moving car, but it totally backfired. Luckily, he survived with just a few bruises.

The video that has gone viral was initially shared by Instagrammer ‘bagels_payne’. After the stunt went horribly wrong, it has been shared across many networking sites. Knocking his shoes off, the bump got him to flip in the air twice before hitting the ground. The shocking video has collected more than 6,83,000 views on Instagram so far.

Watch the video here.

After watching it, many social media users questioned the authenticity and called it “fake”. To prove them wrong. the Instagram user posted another video that shows the stunt in slow motion. Check out the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd