Wednesday, June 27, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
VIDEO: Trump calls Kim Jong-Un's letter 'interesting', rebuts later saying, 'I haven't opened it'

As journalists pressed him to know more details about the letter, Trump contradicted and said he hasn't even opened the letter yet. Not only the video went viral but the letter itself gained a lot of attention online and people couldn’t stop trolling Trump.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 2, 2018 10:26:48 pm
donald trump, north korea, kim jung un, us north korea summit, Kim Jong Un trump letter, Kim Jong Un letter trump jokes, viral news, indian express After meeting with former North Korean military intelligence chief Kim Yong Chol, Trump announced that the Summit with North Korea will go forward. (Source: AP)
Ever since Donald Trump boasted about the historic summit with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, excitement about the meet garnered attention from all over the world. However, he left things scrambling, when he abruptly cancelled the summit on Thursday as he stated he would not tolerate the “tremendous anger and open hostility” from North Korea. But cut to the next day, he met a North Korean official at the White House and pointed out that the summit was back on track. The POTUS confirmed the news to a group of journalists waiting outside and flaunted a ‘huge’ letter received by him from Pyongyang.

Naturally, when media personnel wanted to know more about the letter, the US President responded saying, “That letter was a very nice letter.” But few minutes into the conference, he also admitted that he hadn’t opened it yet!

“Oh, would you like to see what was in that letter. Wouldn’t you like? How much? How much? How much?” Trump was heard saying to the group of reporters. “At some point, it may be appropriate and maybe I’ll be able to give it to you, maybe,” he assured. But eight minutes into the conversation, he said, “I haven’t seen the letter yet,” the president said. “I purposely didn’t open the letter. I haven’t opened it. I didn’t open it in front of the director. I said, ‘Would you want me to open it?’ He said, ‘You can read it later.’ ”

Watch the video here:

Not only the video but the letter itself gained a lot of attention online and people couldn’t stop trolling Trump.

