VIDEO: This moving monologue by Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait is hard-hitting

If Kubbra Sait's onscreen acting has you impressed, then her poetry will move you. Her poignant piece, "Farewell, My Father" left audience stunned at a festival and it has blown away people's mind online too.

Sacred Games has created quite a buzz ever since it started streaming on Nelflix. People, especially on social media, prasied the performances and one such character which is getting all the attention is Kukoo from the series played by Kubbra Sait. If her onscreen acting has you impressed, then her poetry will move you.

At Spoken Fest 2017, Sait stunned the audience with her poignant piece, “Farewell, My Father.” Sait’s performance of the heartbreaking journey of a child where her ‘perfect person’ is eclipsed with imperfections, will leave you teary-eyed. The video was recently shared by Kommune India.

