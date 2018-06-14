VIDEO: This is the world’s most POLLUTED river; here’s why

After World Environment Day, there is a lot of chatter about plastic pollution and how to get rid of it. Amid all the awareness campaigns, the latest footage of the world’s most polluted river has surfaced, which highlights the pitiable condition of natural resources.

According to media reports, the Indonesian river receives 20,000 tons of waste and 3,40,000 tons of wastewater every single day. The Citarum river in West Java has been dubbed as the most polluted river on Earth. The layers of trash, waste and dead animals make it impossible to see even one glimpse of the water. The polluted water has killed a huge amount of water animals, including several species of fishes.

