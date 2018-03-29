Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News

VIDEO: This Indian-origin teenager floored Katy Perry with her performance on the American Idol

A video of an Indian origin teeanger mesmerising Katy Perry with her amazing voice is going viral. The video shows contestant Alyssa Raghunandan singing Ariana Grande's 'Almost Is Never Enough', leaving Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan absolutely floored.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 29, 2018 12:41:21 pm
katy perry, katy perry american idol, indian at american idol, indian contestant at american idol funny, Indian express, Indian Express News The teenager had come to the venue accompanied by her father Dennis Raghunandan, who, she said, is her ‘best bud’.(Source: American Idol/YouTube)

Katy Perry’s stint on the American Idol’s auditions has been making headlines for quite some time now, be it the controversial kiss she gave a 19-year-old contestant to how she couldn’t stop herself from flirting with another. Now, it is a video of 15-year-old mesmerising the ‘I Kissed a Girl‘ singer with her amazing voice that is going viral. The video shows contestant Alyssa Raghunandan singing Ariana Grande’s ‘Almost Is Never Enough‘, leaving Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan absolutely floored. Right after she performed, the three judges agreed that she is a top 10, but not before they asked her to take a bow first. “I full-body felt what you were singing. I am a believer in you,” Perry continued to praise her. The teenager had come to the venue accompanied by her father Dennis Raghunandan, who, she said, is her “best bud”. No surprises hence, when she went back and informed him that she had got through, his happiness, seemingly, had no bounds.

Watch the video here.

Beautiful, isn’t it?!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now