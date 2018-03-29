VIDEO: This Indian-origin teenager floored Katy Perry with her performance on the American Idol

The teenager had come to the venue accompanied by her father Dennis Raghunandan, who, she said, is her ‘best bud’.(Source: American Idol/YouTube) The teenager had come to the venue accompanied by her father Dennis Raghunandan, who, she said, is her ‘best bud’.(Source: American Idol/YouTube)

Katy Perry’s stint on the American Idol’s auditions has been making headlines for quite some time now, be it the controversial kiss she gave a 19-year-old contestant to how she couldn’t stop herself from flirting with another. Now, it is a video of 15-year-old mesmerising the ‘I Kissed a Girl‘ singer with her amazing voice that is going viral. The video shows contestant Alyssa Raghunandan singing Ariana Grande’s ‘Almost Is Never Enough‘, leaving Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan absolutely floored. Right after she performed, the three judges agreed that she is a top 10, but not before they asked her to take a bow first. “I full-body felt what you were singing. I am a believer in you,” Perry continued to praise her. The teenager had come to the venue accompanied by her father Dennis Raghunandan, who, she said, is her “best bud”. No surprises hence, when she went back and informed him that she had got through, his happiness, seemingly, had no bounds.

Watch the video here.

Beautiful, isn’t it?!

