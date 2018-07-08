WATCH: Old man performs crazy stunts on bike

The desi man’s crazy stunts have left people in splits. (Source: Drama Junior) The desi man’s crazy stunts have left people in splits. (Source: Drama Junior)

It’s not unusual for young motorcycle enthusiasts to flaunt their skills and wow people with their stunts. But for people on Facebook, an elderly rider’s theatrics have blown their minds. Dressed from head to toe in white, this man was seen riding his two-wheeler without as much as touching the handle.

In a video shared on a popular Facebook page, passersby cheer loudly as the man zips past vehicles. His daredevil stunts were captured on camera by curious onlookers. Although the video has left people in splits, it goes without saying that is it’s dangerous to drive without a helmet, let alone doing such stunts.

[Disclaimer: Do not attempt this]

Watch the video here:

