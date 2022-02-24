Terrified man realises he was being chased by a bear after watching video

A Brazilian man’s holidays in the French Alps turned out to be more than what he had bargained for, but only in hindsight. As he watched the video of himself snowboarding later, he realised that he was being chased by a gigantic bear. However, he was unaware of the predator as he enjoyed in the snow-covered region.

Alok Achkar Peres Petrillo, popularly known as DJ Alok, was on a vacation in Courchevel. As the man enjoyed his time snowboarding in the region, he hardly expected a bear to dash out of the trees.

In the video, after taking a short break, the man — wearing a safety helmet, glasses and padded jacket — is seen setting up his action camera to record his descent. However, he did not realise there was an animal in the video as well, as he recorded his adventure down the mountain.

“Watch until the end. I was watching some videos of the trip and this day was crazy!” he wrote on Instagram, sharing the clip that has amassed over 5 million views. Eventually, it looked like the bear slipped and fell down and gave up the chase.

As the clip went viral, many thought he was extremely lucky as the animal didn’t run after him for long. “You didn’t see it at the time, did you? I’ve watched this video 28363 times because I couldn’t believe it,” commented one.

However, there were others, who were left in disbelief and also questioned the authenticity of the video. “Is it real,” a user commented, while another joked, “Maybe it came to ask for a selfie with famous DJ”.