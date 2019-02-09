Video: Shoppers in California delighted with flash mob, dancing to ‘London Thumakda’

Fans of peppy Bollywood numbers are not just restricted to the Indian sub-continent alone. And when it comes to enjoying Bollywood dance lessons, people living in the West can’t have enough of it. Recently shoppers at a retail outlet in California’s Santa Cruz were surprised with a flash mob. Members of ‘Around The World In 80 Dances’, broke into a dancing mode at Costco last weekend with a choreographed routine on the super hit number from Kangana Ranaut’s Queen, ‘London Thumakda’.

Sharing the video on YouTube, the club also revealed that it wasn’t just for fun that they danced their hearts out at the shopping centre but has a deeper reason. “The idea to do this began to fulfil a wish of someone celebrating being one year out of leukaemia, a parent and friend who loves all things Bollywood. Some drawn by that mission and others purely by the great energy of the song and dance, it grew among friends and beyond, all levels of dancers or non-dancers welcome,” they wrote white sharing the footage.

From mothers with children in tow to the staff of the shopping centre along with shoppers all enjoyed their time on the dance floor, and now the video is going viral.

Watch the video here:

“It was a simple idea to fulfil a wish and create light after a lot of dark… spread into contagious joy for a warehouse full of shoppers!” they said.