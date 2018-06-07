WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan stuns fans – but with a FLUTE, not a bat!

Shikhar Dhawan expressed his love for the musical instrument and called it his “favourite”. (Source: Shikhar Dhawan/ Twitter) Shikhar Dhawan expressed his love for the musical instrument and called it his “favourite”. (Source: Shikhar Dhawan/ Twitter)

Cricket fans in India love the way Shikhar Dhawan takes the strike on the field. From scoring a century for his team to shaking a leg and doing bhangra with his teammates, Dhawan has won hearts with his skills on numerous occasions. But, did you know this great Indian batsman has other talents off-the-field too?

No, we are not kidding. If you don’t believe it, check out his latest video that has left Netizens mesmerised. Dhawan can be seen playing a flute alongside his guru, and it has taken many by surprise.

ALSO READ | Video: When Shikhar Dhawan pranked his IPL teammates Shakib Al Hasan and Rashid Khan on flight

Calling the flute his “favourite instrument”, the 32-year-old cricketer said learning how to play it is “very dear” to his heart. Having learnt it for last three years from Guru Venugopal Ji, he wrote, “I still have a long way to go but I’m glad I’ve started.”

Watch the video here:

Hi guys. Wanted to share something that’s very dear to my heart n is different side to me. For last 3 yrs I’ve been learning the flute (my fav instrument). I’ve had the privilege of taking lessons with my Guru Venugopal Ji. I still have a long way to go but I’m glad I’ve started. pic.twitter.com/eh6HTDobxI — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 5, 2018

Here’s how his fans reacted:

very nice sir — Meeta Bhatt (@MeetaBhatt5) June 6, 2018

Another milestone is yet to ready for u — sankar (@sankar15111977) June 6, 2018

Shikhar Ka new avatar, Sri Krishna Khanya — S♏ ☘️ (@sumitmalpani) June 6, 2018

Outstanding now u can add some music to your cricket. Great effort SD…. — Joydeep Ganguly (@joydeepg9) June 5, 2018

Nice seeing a buzy cricketer playing musical instruments 👌🏻 — siddarth (@King50014) June 5, 2018

This will help ur peace of mind nd concentration towords ur game gabbar 👍👌🏻👍👌🏻best wishes — Kamlesh Raval (@Kamlesh10774587) June 5, 2018

Did you like Dhawan’s flute performance? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd