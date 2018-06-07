Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan stuns fans – but with a FLUTE, not a bat!

Calling the flute, his “favourite instrument”, the 32-year-old cricketers said learning how to play it is “very dear” to his heart. Shikhar Dhawan is seen playing a flute alongside his guru and it has taken everyone by surprise on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 7, 2018 4:59:53 pm
Shikhar Dhawan, Shikhar Dhawan flute, Shikhar Dhawan music videos, Shikhar Dhawan video, Shikhar Dhawan funny videos, indian express, trending videos, sports news, viral news Shikhar Dhawan expressed his love for the musical instrument and called it his “favourite”. (Source: Shikhar Dhawan/ Twitter)
Cricket fans in India love the way Shikhar Dhawan takes the strike on the field. From scoring a century for his team to shaking a leg and doing bhangra with his teammates, Dhawan has won hearts with his skills on numerous occasions. But, did you know this great Indian batsman has other talents off-the-field too?

No, we are not kidding. If you don’t believe it, check out his latest video that has left Netizens mesmerised. Dhawan can be seen playing a flute alongside his guru, and it has taken many by surprise.

ALSO READ | Video: When Shikhar Dhawan pranked his IPL teammates Shakib Al Hasan and Rashid Khan on flight

Calling the flute his “favourite instrument”, the 32-year-old cricketer said learning how to play it is “very dear” to his heart. Having learnt it for last three years from Guru Venugopal Ji, he wrote, “I still have a long way to go but I’m glad I’ve started.”

Watch the video here:

Here’s how his fans reacted:

 

Did you like Dhawan’s flute performance? Tell us in the comments below.

