Thursday, June 14, 2018
VIDEO: Scared of snakes? Not just on the grass, it could be on top of the fence too

A black tiger snake slithered smoothly on top of a fence — even though the thistles along the way make it a pretty challenging road for the creature. The video soon went viral, and people couldn't believe their eyes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 25, 2018 10:23:04 pm
snake, snake slithers, snake on fence, snake videos, snake scary videos, snake slithers on fence, snake smoothly on fence, indian express, indian express news This snake slithering smoothly along a fence is what perfection looks like! (Source: Wildlife Land Trust/Twitter)
Snakes are mysterious creatures, and there are umpteen videos of the reptile that would send shivers down your spine. However, recently a clip surfaced on social media that sheds light on their agility and swiftness. A black tiger snake slithered smoothly on top of a fence — even though the thistles along the way make it a pretty challenging road for the creature.

“The things you see out on the farm! I guess when you are a snake for a living then it’s quite cool to get a perspective from a new angle now and then. But that really does look like an awkward way to get around!” the video was captioned on a Facebook page.

A tweet from Wildlife Land Trust, whose Twitter handle is @wlt_au also put the spotlight on a 44-second clip of the slithery snake on the networking website. “This Tasmanian tiger snake certainly has an interesting way of getting around,” the tweet read. With more than 935,000 views and 17,000 shares, the video soon went viral and people couldn’t believe their eyes.

Watch the video here.

While some viewers got scared after watching it, others were amused with its “agility” and a few couldn’t stop with their puns. Read some reactions here.

