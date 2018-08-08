Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 08, 2018
VIDEO: Mom-to-be Sania Mirza smashes a few hits on the court with sister, guess who won

"Getting mom-to-be to hit a few balls," Sania Mirza's sister captioned it. As the two sisters are seen giggling and playing their father Imran Mirza too was there next to the court and advising Anam about "wrong foot".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 8, 2018 2:09:50 pm
sania mirza, sania mirxa tennis, sania mirza pregnancy, sania mirza sister match, sania mirza plays during pregancy, viral videos, sports videos, indian express Sania Mirza and her sister Anam played a few shots in presence of their father and the video is adorable. (Source: Instagram)

One would think pregnancy might keep tennis player Sania Mirza off the court, but that’s clearly not happening. In a video shared on Instagram by her sister, Anam Mirza, the siblings are seen engaging in a friendly fight. And no points for guessing, it’s the six Grand Slam titles winner who won the match.

ALSO READ | Sunil Chhetri and Sania Mirza’s ‘give and take’ tweets for tickets crack Twitterati up

“Getting mom-to-be to hit a few balls,” her sister captioned it. As the two sisters are seen giggling and playing their father Imran Mirza too was there next to the court and advising Anam about “wrong foot”. “@imranmirza58 doesn’t think too much of my tennis skills,” Anam added in the caption, poking fun at her playing style, using hashtag #zerotennisskills.

Watch the video here:

The video garnered a lot of attention online with many going awww. But some were disappointed that Anam lost even this time.

Sania is expecting her first child with husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Mallik. Recently, she had shared a photo of herself twirling in the court. Dressed in a pale pink gown, the UN Women Goodwill Ambassador for South Asia wrote, “You can take the player off the tennis court for a while … but you can’t take the tennis out of the tennis player ever.”

Share your thoughts about the video in comments below.

