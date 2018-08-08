VIDEO: Mom-to-be Sania Mirza smashes a few hits on the court with sister, guess who won

Sania Mirza and her sister Anam played a few shots in presence of their father and the video is adorable. (Source: Instagram) Sania Mirza and her sister Anam played a few shots in presence of their father and the video is adorable. (Source: Instagram)

One would think pregnancy might keep tennis player Sania Mirza off the court, but that’s clearly not happening. In a video shared on Instagram by her sister, Anam Mirza, the siblings are seen engaging in a friendly fight. And no points for guessing, it’s the six Grand Slam titles winner who won the match.

“Getting mom-to-be to hit a few balls,” her sister captioned it. As the two sisters are seen giggling and playing their father Imran Mirza too was there next to the court and advising Anam about “wrong foot”. “@imranmirza58 doesn’t think too much of my tennis skills,” Anam added in the caption, poking fun at her playing style, using hashtag #zerotennisskills.

Watch the video here:

The video garnered a lot of attention online with many going awww. But some were disappointed that Anam lost even this time.

Sania is expecting her first child with husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Mallik. Recently, she had shared a photo of herself twirling in the court. Dressed in a pale pink gown, the UN Women Goodwill Ambassador for South Asia wrote, “You can take the player off the tennis court for a while … but you can’t take the tennis out of the tennis player ever.”

You can take the player off the tennis court for a while … but you can’t take the tennis out of the tennis player ever 😏 pic.twitter.com/ti1UsjgqaQ — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 6, 2018

