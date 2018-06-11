VIDEO: Sachin Tendulkar rescues and feeds dehydrated kite, wins hearts online

Sachin Tendulkar later called an NGO, which helps birds and animals to take care of the kite and later it was released back in nature. (Source: Sachin Tendulkar/ Facebook) Sachin Tendulkar later called an NGO, which helps birds and animals to take care of the kite and later it was released back in nature. (Source: Sachin Tendulkar/ Facebook)

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is not just known for his amazing performance on the field but for making people aware of their social responsibilities too. Numerous times, the ace batsman has been photographed urging people on the road to wear helmet or follow traffic rules diligently. Giving his fans another reason to be proud of him, he rescued a kite that flew into his balcony, injured unable to fly.

It’s not uncommon during this sultry weather for birds or animals to seek shelter in people’s houses but seldom people go above and beyond to help the distressed animal, primarily owing to fear. In a footage shared by the sports star on his Facebook page, it shows how despite not knowing how to provide relief to the avian, he takes a few measures to add respite. Confused between chicken and bread, which the bird would like, he tries to feed it with his hands.

Helping an injured animal is certainly not in his expertise so he decided to get the best help possible and contacted a Mumbai-based NGO – Spreading Awareness on Reptiles and Rehabilitation Programme (SARRP).

The footage, shot in time-lapse also shows the SARRP volunteers coming to his home and informing the bird has been extremely dehydrated and hence not being able to fly.

Watch video here:

Luckily, after a few days of care and love, it went soaring back to the sky. As the video is going viral with over 1 million views, people are cheering for the cricketer.

He also urged fans to do the needful and contact experts if they face a similar situation.

