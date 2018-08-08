VIDEO: Imran Khan’s ex-wife Rehman heckled by troll at UK park, Twitterati laud her for being calm

Reham Khan was in the park doing an interview when the unidentified woman barged in and asking her uncomfortable questions. (Source: Twitter) Reham Khan was in the park doing an interview when the unidentified woman barged in and asking her uncomfortable questions. (Source: Twitter)

Reham Khan, the journalist and former wife of Imran Khan, has been trolled ever since she released her book about her 9-month marriage with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief. During one of her recent interviews at a park in the UK, she was heckled by a woman.

The video, shared widely on social media, shows the unknown woman slamming Khan, accusing her of being “jealous” of Khan’s present wife Bushra Maneka. During ths entire interaction, Khan is seen visibly calm and trying her best to answer the woman. “You can talk to me or talk with me,” she politely says to the troll.

You can disagree with Reham, don’t believe what she writes or says but there is simply no reason to harrass her in public spaces. Rude and fascist beahviour. pic.twitter.com/TvHtEHOvWf — Raza Ahmad Rumi (@Razarumi) August 7, 2018

In another video from the same incident, her son, Sahir Rehma, tried to intervene and talk to the troll but is seen walking off after the argument escalates. Soon, she too realises that the woman is only there to attack and not seek answers to her questions, Khan walks out too and talks to her interviewer.

Part II of a desi stalker. It gets more embarrassing here. Good grief. pic.twitter.com/8RgYsqnSYl — Raza Ahmad Rumi (@Razarumi) August 7, 2018

People on social media are sharing the clips stressing that even if they do not agree with Reham Khan, people have no right to disrespect her and invade her privacy. Khan also got support from Pakistan People’s Party leader Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari who said said it’s not okay to harass others and lauded Khan for her patience.

Despite being harassed she doesn’t loose her temper and remains polite. 🙏🙏 — PRADEEP KUMAR TOMAR 🐧 (@AAP_4CORRUPTION) August 8, 2018

All the video did was made me a fan of @RehamKhan1 for being so patient & tolerating troll harassment – the PTI supporter should spend less time harassing another woman & stop leader worshipping someone who has been aggressively against women rights & pro Taliban justice. https://t.co/BAEEPcXKQB — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) August 7, 2018

This trolling of anyone is shameful and obnoxious. Good on @RehamKhan1 for keeping it dignified https://t.co/1lLwkey9AX — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) August 7, 2018

The woman harassing @RehamKhan1 is an embarrassment to women. Exactly the kind of PTI cult followers who will tweet to Jemima all day to come to PK, and tell Reham her chapter is closed. The UK has harassment laws, I sincerely hope she is refrained from ever doing this again. — Alia Chughtai (@AliaChughtai) August 7, 2018

Women harassing fellow women for the pleasure of powerful corrupt men is a big reason why misogyny and patriarchy continues to thrive. @RehamKhan1 shows how to handle bullying behavior with class. https://t.co/D0Nh0OH8FA — Dr. Ahad 🌱 (@DrPAhad) August 6, 2018

I am impressed by her composure and class. The questioner was just trolling her. — Shantanu (@shantanub) August 7, 2018

Truly absurd! It’s clearly visible a young and foul mouth lady is provoking reham’s son to do something that become the talk of town,that norm is lethal for our culture,we should condom it,that’s not freedom of speech it’s an act of hate preachings-cheap act of getting attention- — upsy daisy010 (@upsydaisy010) August 7, 2018

This is exactly what I absolutely loathe about PTI supporters! They think Imran is some supreme, godly leader bestowed upon us straight from Heaven. Disgusting! I think #RehamKhan came across as more educated, calm while handling that psycho. — Ali Hafeez (@_alihafeez) August 7, 2018

It feels really disgusting to see people justifying that unethical girl behind the camera! Grow up please! Whatever that girl did with #RehamKhan glorified no one but Reham khan. She proved with her calmness and patience that who’s being desperate right now for publicity.RESPECT — Summaya Shaukat (@ShaukatSummaya) August 7, 2018

