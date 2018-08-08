VIDEO: Imran Khan’s ex-wife Rehman heckled by troll at UK park, Twitterati laud her for being calm

Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 08, 2018
While the unknown woman kept slamming Reham Khan, accusing her of being "jealous" and insulting Imran Khan's present wife Bushra Maneka -- she was seen to remain visibly calm and tries her best to answer the heckler.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 8, 2018 1:06:35 pm
reham khan, imran khan, rehman khan trolled, rehman khan UK park heckled video, rehman khan attack video, reham khan book, reham khan son video, indian express, viral news, viral videos, pakistan news Reham Khan was in the park doing an interview when the unidentified woman barged in and asking her uncomfortable questions. (Source: Twitter)
Reham Khan, the journalist and former wife of Imran Khan, has been trolled ever since she released her book about her 9-month marriage with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief. During one of her recent interviews at a park in the UK, she was heckled by a woman.

The video, shared widely on social media, shows the unknown woman slamming Khan, accusing her of being “jealous” of Khan’s present wife Bushra Maneka. During ths entire interaction, Khan is seen visibly calm and trying her best to answer the woman. “You can talk to me or talk with me,” she politely says to the troll.

In another video from the same incident, her son, Sahir Rehma, tried to intervene and talk to the troll but is seen walking off after the argument escalates. Soon, she too realises that the woman is only there to attack and not seek answers to her questions, Khan walks out too and talks to her interviewer.

People on social media are sharing the clips stressing that even if they do not agree with Reham Khan, people have no right to disrespect her and invade her privacy. Khan also got support from Pakistan People’s Party leader Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari who said said it’s not okay to harass others and lauded Khan for her patience.

What do you think about this incident? Tell us in comments below.

