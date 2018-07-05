‘Do you know what a lawyer is?’ Video recreates what immigrant children face in court

While US president Donald Trump has reversed the controversial decision on immigration, many are still worried about the children who have already been separated. (Source: ThumbsUpPartners/YouTube) While US president Donald Trump has reversed the controversial decision on immigration, many are still worried about the children who have already been separated. (Source: ThumbsUpPartners/YouTube)

Non-profit organisation Immigration Counseling Service and filmmaker Linda Freedman have come up with a new film that recreates the real life court experiences of immigrant children who have been separated from their parents. While the children in the clip are actors, their dialogues are drawn from actual court transcripts.

US president Donald Trump recently reversed a controversial policy which separated children of illegal immigrants from their parents at the US border. The policy was withdrawn after widespread criticism.

The video – titled Unaccompanied: Alone in America – shows former Oregon Judge William C. Snouffer as a stern judge who questions several young Latino children about whether they are even aware who a lawyer is or what one does. The video is the latest in the documenting what the children separated from their parents go through.

Watch the video here:

