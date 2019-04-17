Video of PJ Kurien’s gaffes while translating Rahul Gandhi’s speech takes internet by storm

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad along with his home turf of Amethi, has been campaigning in the southern state, but faces a language barrier. So, during his recent rally in Pathanamthitta, the party chief had veteran Congress leader PJ Kurien on hand to translate his words so that they reached a wider audience.

But things didn’t go as planned. Many translations by Kurien were goof-ups and he didn’t seem to be able to hear what the Congress president was saying. Now, video of all the errors Kurien made is going viral, leaving many in splits.

During the rally, Gandhi said, “We will deposit money directly into 5 crore bank accounts.” However, Kurien translated that in Malayalam as, “We will give money to 25 crore bank accounts of poor people”.

The Congress president then said, “We will deposit Rs 72,000 in poor people’s accounts.”But the former Rajya Sabha deputy chairman muddled that up as well.

In other instances, when Gandhi attacked Narendra Modi and industrialist Anil Ambani, Kurien failed to hear what his party chief said, and kept asking him to repeat it so that he could translate. The awkward moments between the two has also become the butt of jokes online.

In no time, the video of the duo struggling to address the crowd went viral on social media sites.

The video even got the attention of leaders from the opposition who were more than happy to spread it.