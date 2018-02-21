Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • VIDEO: Parents recreate Winter Olympics games at home with 7-month-old daughter and it’s GOLD!

VIDEO: Parents recreate Winter Olympics games at home with 7-month-old daughter and it’s GOLD!

An adorable home video posted on Twitter shows parents having recreated various sporting events from the ongoing Winter Olympics at Pyeongchang, South Korea, like skiing, ice-skating and even curling with their seven-month-old daughter, Bailey.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: February 21, 2018 1:32:55 pm
winter olympics, baby olympics, PyeongChang 2018, winter olympics home videos, funny olympics video, baby videos, cute baby videos, viral videos, indian express And she does get a medal in the end! (Source: Kelsey Elver/ Twitter)
Related News

The Winter Olympics 2018 are on and people around the world are have gone berserk. As athletes sweat it out on the snowy slopes and ice rings, people are trying out many such events back at home. Don’t believe us, then you must take a look at this video that has created a huge buzz online. It shows a baby participating in almost every Olympic event and with her adorable expression, she definitely deserves a medal, if not many.

Although let us say, it’s not the little one’s idea to take part in such sporting extravaganza. In an adorable home video posted on Twitter, these parents have recreated several sporting events like skiing, ice-skating and even curling with their seven-month-old daughter, Bailey. So, if you thought the Game of Throne-inspired performance at PyeongChang 2018 was pure gold, you must check out this aww-dorable video from Wisconsin, USA.

Watch the video here:

Cute, isn’t it?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now