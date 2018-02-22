VIDEO: This ‘PadMan’ song parody on the Nirav Modi scam sums up what he feels

Wondering what Nirav Modi might be feeling now? This spoof tries to sum it up! (Source: Poojan Sahil/YouTube) Wondering what Nirav Modi might be feeling now? This spoof tries to sum it up! (Source: Poojan Sahil/YouTube)

The Nirav Modi-Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam left most people shocked, and while many are irked with the system, others have created memes and jokes on it as well. Recently, a spoof surfaced on the Internet based on the song Aaj Se from the Akshay Kumar-starrer PadMan, in an attempt to sum up what Modi would say if he was ‘being honest’.

Sung from Modi’s way of looking at it, the spoof is addressed to Indians and brings the satire alive through its lyrics. The lyrics of the song go, Aaj se mere saara kharche tere hogaye, aaj se US ghar mera hogaya.

Watch the video here.

In case, you missed the original song, watch it here.

