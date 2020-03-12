Dancing or mating? This video of two snakes in a golf course has left netizens divided

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with netizens responding to the video. Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with netizens responding to the video.

A video of two snakes “dancing” at a golf course has gone viral on social media, leaving many stunned. The 36-second video, which was tweeted by a user, features the two snakes engaged in what seems like a dance.

“A cosy corner in a golf course becomes a dance floor. Gracious, synchronised swirling and twirling! Beauty is nature,” wrote the user while sharing the clip and tagging a few Indian Forest Services officers in her tweet.

Watch the video here:

A cosy corner in a golf course becomes a dance floor. Gracious, synchronised swirling and twirling! Beauty is nature. @SudhaRamenIFS @ParveenKaswan @rameshpandeyifs @susantananda3 pic.twitter.com/0aVyyz27XK — Vasudha Varma (@VarmaVasudha) March 11, 2020

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with netizens responding to the video. While some wondered if the two snakes were mating, others opined that it was probably a territorial fight between two male snakes.

That’s mating, you so called nature lovers. Learn to respect their privacy. — Vivek Shukla (@iamVivekCShukla) March 11, 2020

This is NOT a mating dance as suggested by a few. This is territorial fight, between 2 males, where one tries to pin other to the ground. — Manish Hariprasad (@manishariprasad) March 12, 2020

Saw it on Nat Geo once. It’s what Cobras do when there’s a clash for territory between them. First to pin the other on the ground gets to keep the area to itself. This way both Cobras resolve the situation and live on.

Never thought one would see this on a Golf Course ! — Saurabh Ban (@Saurabh_Ban) March 11, 2020

Oh boy! That’s a great sighting — Chittra M (@masalaboxtravel) March 11, 2020

“Don’t disturb” – Humanity — KarthiKeyan K (@imkarthikeyank) March 12, 2020

