Follow Us:
Thursday, March 12, 2020
Must Read

Dancing or mating? This video of two snakes in a golf course has left netizens divided

"A cosy corner in a golf course becomes a dance floor. Gracious, synchronised swirling and twirling! Beauty is nature," wrote a user while sharing the clip.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 12, 2020 8:51:28 pm
snake. snake dance, snake viral video, snake in golf course, snake dance Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with netizens responding to the video.

A video of two snakes “dancing” at a golf course has gone viral on social media, leaving many stunned. The 36-second video, which was tweeted by a user, features the two snakes engaged in what seems like a dance.

“A cosy corner in a golf course becomes a dance floor. Gracious, synchronised swirling and twirling! Beauty is nature,” wrote the user while sharing the clip and tagging a few Indian Forest Services officers in her tweet.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with netizens responding to the video. While some wondered if the two snakes were mating, others opined that it was probably a territorial fight between two male snakes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 12: Latest News

Advertisement