Video of two policemen fighting over bribe in UP goes viral

A video of two police constables fighting with each other allegedly over a bribe in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media. In the 32-second clip, the policemen are engaged in a verbal brawl before one slaps the other and triggers a physical fight between the two.

Following the incident, which took place day before, the two cops have been suspended and the investigation is underway, Ashutosh Mishra, SP Crime told ANI. The video has triggered reactions online, with many slamming the constables over the fight.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Two policemen fight with each other allegedly over a bribe, in Prayagraj. Ashutosh Mishra, SP Crime, says “The incident took place day before yesterday. Both the policemen have been suspended. Investigation underway.” pic.twitter.com/d83DItRTPf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 13, 2019

However, this is not the first time such an incident has taken place in UP. Back in 2016, a video of a fight between two policemen allegedly over a bribe in Lucknow had surfaced online.