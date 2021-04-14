‘Don’t try this at home’: Video of two alligators enjoying chin scratches amuses all online

It’s not unusual for people to give gentle scratches and massages to their pets, with the later enjoying all the pampering. However, video of a woman giving chin scratches to her pets have left all in frenzy online. Reason? Well, her pets are two alligators!

Believe it or not, the zookeeper introduced the exotic duo saying: “They are my pet gators. They love their chin scratches.” The two reptiles were seen extending their heads outside their aquatic arena, interacting with their keeper. As she simultaneously continues to caress their lower jaw, she is seen quickly withdrawing one hand when the second gator makes a quick move.

“Definitely make terrible pets 😂 but they’re still cute though 🤷‍♀️,” the caption read for the video shared by US-based Reptile Zoo, which is home to over 100 exotic species of reptiles and amphibians.

People on social media were shocked and astonished at the same time. While many asked the zookeeper to be careful, netizens said that she is a professional and others should never dare to do this. But it also left many delighted online who were amused to see the alligators, who looked like were enjoying it like any other pets.

However, this is not the first time that a video of a reptile enjoying chin scratches went viral. Last year, another zookeeper from Orlando went viral after a giant Nile crocodile called Sultan was seen enjoying the scratches as its zookeeper Mike asked him to be nice to all.