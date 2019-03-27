Video of a former Kerala temple elephant being thrashed in captivity sparks outrage

A video purportedly showing a former temple elephant in Kerala being mercilessly beaten by its handlers sparked outrage on social media. The video that has gone viral shows an elephant tied to a tree being thrashed by two men using canes, and has prompted questions over how animals are treated in captivity.

The video, that was reportedly shot in Kerala’s Thrissur district, is allegedly of an elephant named Karnan, and the animal was earlier cared for by a temple. The video shows two men trying to push the elephant to do something, while one of its legs is tied with a rope to a nearby tree. As the tusker refuses to perform, one of the men is seen beating the animal with a cane, while another is seen poking its leg with a stick, trying to force it to stand up.

The pachyderm is seen lying on the ground after some time, but the physical abuse doesn’t stop. The video below shows animal cruelty and may be distressing for viewers.

As the footage went viral, many slammed the men in the video and said authorities need to take action against them. While some criticised the individual recording the video, a man who shared the video on Twitter explained that video was important because it provided proof of the abuse.

Every animal case go by video evidence as per AWBI ,so who ever took video has that presence of mind! Elephant is rescued by forest department and is with them and cases filed against owner! — 𝓹𝓻𝓪𝓶𝓸𝓭 𝓬𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓻𝓪𝓼𝓮𝓴𝓱𝓪𝓻𝓪𝓷 (@pramodchandrase) March 26, 2019

This is cruelty beyond words in the land of elephants.

Animals are far more better than humans

Infact human being is the most dangerous animal in this world.

Volunteers at Voice for Asian Elephants Society later said they had intervened and rescued the elephant. The agency tweeted: “Our founder has filed a complaint against owners & mahouts. A Case was booked by Trissur district forest officers – mahouts were fired. The elephant has been transferred to Palakkad district & is monitored closely by the forest dept.”

@vfaes_org has investigated this story. Our founder has filed a complaint against owners & mahouts. A Case was booked by Trissur district forest officers. Mahouts were fired. The elephant has been transferred to Palakkad district, & is being monitored closely by the forest dept. — VFAES (@vfaes_org) March 26, 2019

According to the first survey of elephants in captivity, that was part of an affidavit the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) submitted to the Supreme Court, 58 per cent of all captive elephants is concentrated in two states: 905 in Assam and 518 in Kerala.