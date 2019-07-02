Video of train compartment flooded with water goes viral

Toggle Menu
"This is certainly water from the bathroom, which has entered the coach and has wet luggage as well. The TT is here but no mechanic has come as of now,” the person recording the video can be heard saying.

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral with many expressing anger over the state of the train coaches.

A video of water overflowing in a train compartment has gone viral on social media after it was tweeted by one of the passengers. The 45-second clip shows the insides of the A-1 coach of the Bengaluru-Patna Sanghmitra Express flooded with water as commuters raise an alarm.

Watch the video here:

