Video of ‘tortoises’ running fast takes internet by storm, netizens fall prey to artist’s brilliant animation

Nature is full of surprises and more often than not, netizens are left mesmerised after coming across some lesser-known facts. However, a video of a group of tortoises ‘running around’ left everyone confused online. It was soon revealed that the video doesn’t contradict people’s knowledge about the species but rather is a result of a brilliant artist’s work.

While as heard in the fable ‘The Hare And The Tortoise’ that the ‘slow and steady wins the race’, the viral video showed the animals roaming on a yard in high speed. The video breaking the internet showed around seven of them going in rounds with many sharing the clip claiming they are “having fun”. Some also wondered if the poor animals were “drugged”.

With more than 11 million views on Twitter alone, the mind-blogging video has got everyone talking online.

Although many people on the internet fell for the video owing to it’s almost perfect resemblance with the actual animal, the video is actually a work of art. Created by Vernon James Manlapaz, an augmented-reality specialist, the small video was shared by the artist on his Instagram profile recently from where it went viral.

Known for his fantastical and truly believable animations, the LA-based artist creates short magical videos that have gone viral time and again.

Talking about his art, Manlapaz told Colossal earlier that his digital creations are a “combination of pre-planned concepts and spontaneous inspiration”. The designer, who specialises in 3D animation and graphic, told the website that he always keeps his phone and 360 camera in hand so he can capture footage at any time.

Although he creates videos of baby giraffes and penguins, making it seem he loves animals, he first took social media by storm with his epic skeleton dancing videos in 2016 and 2018.

Earlier in 2020, Indian industrialist Harsh Goenka too has fallen for one of Manlapaz’s videos involving young giraffes.