Watch: Three young lionesses effortlessly swim across a river in Gir Forest

Over the years there have been multiple videos of Asiatic lions in the Gir Forest in Gujarat and one recently shot in the Junagadh region shows three lionesses swimming across a river.

In a video shot by a beat officer in the forest, three young lionesses are seen swimming as they moved between the riverine islands of a reservoir in the Gir Forest. The rare sight that was captured on camera received many comments on social media.

The video shows how the lionesses are good swimmers and easily covered the 200 metre distance.

Watch the video here:

Rare Visuals !

Lions & Swimming-if you think they can’t,pl look at this video.Three lionesses seen swimming as they move between the riverine islands of a reservoir in #GirForest, East Range nr Rawal Dam,#Junagadh. (Video shot by a Beat Guard)@CMOGuj @drrajivguptaias @HoffPccf pic.twitter.com/NFjZgagV3T — GujaratForestDept (@GujForestDept) July 13, 2020

Dr Anshuman Sharma, a deputy conservator of forest, said such videos dispel the myth that Asiatic lions can’t swim. He said that the forest guards have observed that when the water levels are low, the animals swim across to hunt prey.

In the comments, many thanked the official for recording this incident.

