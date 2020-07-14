scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Watch: Three young lionesses effortlessly swim across a river in Gir Forest

In a video shot by an official, three young lionesses are seen swimming as they moved between the riverine islands of a reservoir in the Gir Forest.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 14, 2020 2:45:01 pm
The video of the three lioness swimming has many amused. (@GujForestDept/ Twitter)

Over the years there have been multiple videos of Asiatic lions in the Gir Forest in Gujarat and one recently shot in the Junagadh region shows three lionesses swimming across a river.

In a video shot by a beat officer in the forest, three young lionesses are seen swimming as they moved between the riverine islands of a reservoir in the Gir Forest. The rare sight that was captured on camera received many comments on social media.

The video shows how the lionesses are good swimmers and easily covered the 200 metre distance.

Watch the video here:

Dr Anshuman Sharma, a deputy conservator of forest, said such videos dispel the myth that Asiatic lions can’t swim. He said that the forest guards have observed that when the water levels are low, the animals swim across to hunt prey.

In the comments, many thanked the official for recording this incident.

