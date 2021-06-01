scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 01, 2021
‘Hippos swim butterfly stroke?’: Video of the furious animal chasing tourists’ speedboat goes viral

Many on social media were surprised to see the huge animal move at such a speed, with most claiming they thought hippos were quiet and placid animals.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 1, 2021 1:06:41 pm
While seeing wild animals in their natural habitat may be a rewarding and unique experience, getting on their wrong side can turn scary real fast. Something similar happened in Zambia recently, when tourists were chased by a hippopotamus in water!

Unlike what most people on social media believed, the animals are not docile or gentle but pretty aggressive, and the video shot by a man identified as Brandon Reed just proved that. In a video shared by a travel agency on Twitter, the clip started with tourists enjoying a nice ride on a speed boat against a picturesque background, as a few hippopotamuses rested at a distance.

However, suddenly one of animals charged at the boat. Looking agitated, the hippo targeted the humans in its territory, leaving the vacationers terrified. Many on social media expressed their shock, saying that the heavy-weighted animals were so agile, with many comparing it with a dolphin.

Luckily, the tourists escaped unharmed and the animal gave up after chasing them for about 200 meters, according to the post. The shocking incident happened in Livingstone over the weekend. Watch the video here:

Many on social media were surprised to see the huge animal move at such a high speed, with most claiming they thought hippos are not scary. Many also mentioned how they were surprised to see the wild animal ‘swimming’ so well.

However, many animals experts explained that the animal can’t swim owing to its heavy weight and thrust on the river bed to gain momentum in the water. Many also highlighted that it is one of the most dangerous animals, which is said to kill nearly 500 every year.

