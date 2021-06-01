‘Hippos swim butterfly stroke?’: Video of the furious animal chasing tourists’ speedboat goes viral

Many on social media were surprised to see the huge animal move in such a speed, with most claiming they thought hippos are not scary.

While seeing wild animals in their natural habitat may be a rewarding and unique experience, getting on their wrong side can turn scary real fast. Something similar happened in Zambia recently, when tourists were chased by a hippopotamus in water!

Unlike what most people on social media believed, the animals are not docile or gentle but pretty aggressive, and the video shot by a man identified as Brandon Reed just proved that. In a video shared by a travel agency on Twitter, the clip started with tourists enjoying a nice ride on a speed boat against a picturesque background, as a few hippopotamuses rested at a distance.

However, suddenly one of animals charged at the boat. Looking agitated, the hippo targeted the humans in its territory, leaving the vacationers terrified. Many on social media expressed their shock, saying that the heavy-weighted animals were so agile, with many comparing it with a dolphin.

Luckily, the tourists escaped unharmed and the animal gave up after chasing them for about 200 meters, according to the post. The shocking incident happened in Livingstone over the weekend. Watch the video here:

Me and my missus got chased by this hippo in Livingstone this last weekend. Chased us for 200m 🎥: Brandon Reed. 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/hTpcCBrn8T — Lembani Travels (@LembaniTraveler) May 28, 2021

Many on social media were surprised to see the huge animal move at such a high speed, with most claiming they thought hippos are not scary. Many also mentioned how they were surprised to see the wild animal ‘swimming’ so well.

However, many animals experts explained that the animal can’t swim owing to its heavy weight and thrust on the river bed to gain momentum in the water. Many also highlighted that it is one of the most dangerous animals, which is said to kill nearly 500 every year.

Genuine horror movie shit – I don’t know why people fear sharks, hippos will seriously take you out! https://t.co/hgRuypMaDI — Earthling (@ziyatong) May 31, 2021

I’m renaming the Butterfly Stroke as the Hippopotamus Chase — so elegant, so fast and so scary! https://t.co/HVQgnN6iC1 — Gautam Chikermane (@gchikermane) May 31, 2021

I would have SCREEEAAAAAMED! https://t.co/b03GLRddSP — Jordan Crucchiola (@JorCru) May 29, 2021

Alright I had to do some YouTube digging to see what was really going on with Hippos in the water. Apparently they can’t even swim. They’re so strong and muscular they sink to the surface run on the ground underwater and jump up to the surface when they’re chasing something 😮 https://t.co/iZjWIH3zgK pic.twitter.com/lz5wQlGO5A — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 30, 2021

I blame Madagascar for making me think they were cool https://t.co/17YFXgEp1u — 𝐋𝐆 (@lmgm0401) May 31, 2021

im sorry but i would lose my shit if i saw Gloria from Madagascar’s big heavy ass bouncing up and down in the water like that as she approaches me https://t.co/A9qZ2MYLd5 — permanently high (@BhadDhad) May 31, 2021

Why did they name this stroke butterfly when it’s clearly the hippo???? https://t.co/UbnN0n1GTK — ᴬʸⁿᶦ ᴱˡᵐᶦ💚🤍❤️ (@AyniElmi) May 28, 2021

I didn’t know they swam like that. Are you sure it’s not just a fat dolphin 🤔 — Aaron (@chibikuma83) May 30, 2021

And holy mackerel ! I always thought they were just heavy sacks too big to move. 😬😲😳 — FreeSpirit 🌊 🏳️‍🌈 (@aftertherain141) May 29, 2021

Crazy😭. I thought these things are humble — Mariaaa (@MariaIMsoberr) May 29, 2021

I had NO idea that hippo’s could swim like that! They never showed this on animal planet. I thought they were friendly animals. — TwinkleStar (@11Twinkle11) May 29, 2021

glad you survived to post this. hippos kill more people than any animal in the entire universe. What I’ve never seen before is that menacing butterfly stroke.. — T Shoko (@shoko_tin) May 28, 2021

It was bound to happen. pic.twitter.com/AzOIIxDV1B — Crazy Eyed Goat (@CrazyEyedGoat) May 30, 2021