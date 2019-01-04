Video of Tamil Nadu cop daring protesters to attack bus during Kerala hartal goes viral

Over the last two days in Kerala, more than a hundred buses belonging to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) have been attacked and vandalised during protests over two women entering the Sabarimala temple. While there were pitched battles between police personnel and protesters across Kerala, a video of a Tamil Nadu police officer taking on a group of protesters has gone viral.

The officer reportedly took on the protesters in Kaliyikkavila, which is located on Kerala’s southern border with Tamil Nadu, near Parassala. A video aired by news channel ‘News 7’ shows the officer daring the protesters from the BJP to touch a state transport vehicle. (Read this story in Malayalam)

The news anchor says the officer, who has not been identified, is getting praise on social media for single-handedly challenging the mob of protesters to vandalise a public vehicle.

“If you’re a man, come touch the vehicle,” the angry officer is heard telling the protesters, his finger pointed at the mob.

It’s not clear who the officer is, or which police station he belongs to.

Right-wing groups had invoked a hartal on Thursday against the alleged ‘breakdown in temple traditions’ after two women in their 40s entered and offered prayers at the Sabarimala shrine. The two women were the first women under the age of 50 to enter the temple since the Supreme Court allowed women of all ages to enter the shrine.