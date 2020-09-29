scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
‘Paint me yellow’: A haldi ceremony with social distancing amuses many online

In the video being shared on social media, a paint roller is used in a rather unique manner to apply turmeric on the bride.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 29, 2020 1:34:53 pm
The original video shared by Brampton-based wedding photographers Cinematic Films on their Instagram story garnered a lot of attention online and quickly spread on other platforms as well.

A ‘zero-touch’ solution to apply turmeric on a bride for her haldi ceremony is being widely shared on social media.

In the video being shared on social media, a woman wearing a mask dips a paint roller with a long handle into a vessel containing turmeric paste and then applies it on the arms of the bride. The video shows the bride and others laughing.

The video was originally shared by Brampton-based wedding photographers Cinematic Films on an Instagram story.

Watch the video here:

People loved the idea of carrying out a traditional ceremony with social distancing and said they’d like to try something similar.

