‘Paint me yellow’: A haldi ceremony with social distancing amuses many online

The original video shared by Brampton-based wedding photographers Cinematic Films on their Instagram story garnered a lot of attention online and quickly spread on other platforms as well.

A ‘zero-touch’ solution to apply turmeric on a bride for her haldi ceremony is being widely shared on social media.

In the video being shared on social media, a woman wearing a mask dips a paint roller with a long handle into a vessel containing turmeric paste and then applies it on the arms of the bride. The video shows the bride and others laughing.

The video was originally shared by Brampton-based wedding photographers Cinematic Films on an Instagram story.

Innovative Haldi ceremony with Social Distancing! This is a pre-wedding ceremony in India where Turmeric (haldi), oil & water are applied to the bride & groom by married women on the morning of the wedding. The mixture is believed to bless the couple before the wedding. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/nHHYrVbOqa — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) September 28, 2020

People loved the idea of carrying out a traditional ceremony with social distancing and said they’d like to try something similar.

Gazab indian Jugaads — Jusdoitmt cultivating kindness (@jusdoitmt) September 28, 2020

😅🤣🤣🤣🤣hats off to these new innovative ideas — BAE (@BackupBae) September 28, 2020

COVID enforced innovation https://t.co/nGfeynplVc — Dr Ashok Agarwal (@drashok_1963) September 28, 2020

am patiently waiting for the Social distancing appropriate version of “You may now kiss the bride” :)#newnormal https://t.co/DSz4LQpJQI — Siddarth Correya (@scorreya) September 28, 2020

Rofl,🤣🤣🤣

Memories for life time. https://t.co/hpDlAxMUeS — ChirpySheffy ‏‎چرپی شیفی (@chirpysheffy) September 28, 2020

this looks so fun 😂 https://t.co/v8gtNplAG2 — Ridicioso (@Ridwanaass) September 28, 2020

See you in November with my paint roller @ravdiocee @JesseG03 — Meh Tab (@tubieseatworld) September 28, 2020

Bride weren’t laughing when it turned out to be Dulux Yellow paint https://t.co/7AO53aKxLj — hekvete (@hekvete) September 27, 2020

Same…chahe corona hove na hove batna edda hi laggu mere vallo😂😂 — 🦄🌈Sukham Dhindsa (@SukhamDhindsa11) September 27, 2020

Hahaha… Good idea for holi next year 😂 ingenious!! I can visualize people running around with rollers 🤣 https://t.co/GbBuy84YXP — Surya (@suevelamuri) September 27, 2020

Never knew #paint #rollers had such alternate usage 🤣

Merits relook at rates of taxation for such products #haldi #ceremony https://t.co/37eg64qLkP — Rameesh Kailasam (@rameeshkailasam) September 27, 2020

