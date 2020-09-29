‘Paint me yellow’: A haldi ceremony with social distancing amuses many online

A ‘zero-touch’ solution to apply turmeric on a bride for her haldi ceremony is being widely shared on social media.
In the video being shared on social media, a woman wearing a mask dips a paint roller with a long handle into a vessel containing turmeric paste and then applies it on the arms of the bride. The video shows the bride and others laughing.
The video was originally shared by Brampton-based wedding photographers Cinematic Films on an Instagram story.
Watch the video here:
Innovative Haldi ceremony with Social Distancing!
This is a pre-wedding ceremony in India where Turmeric (haldi), oil & water are applied to the bride & groom by married women on the morning of the wedding. The mixture is believed to bless the couple before the wedding. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/nHHYrVbOqa
— Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) September 28, 2020
People loved the idea of carrying out a traditional ceremony with social distancing and said they’d like to try something similar.
Gazab indian Jugaads
— Jusdoitmt cultivating kindness (@jusdoitmt) September 28, 2020
😅🤣🤣🤣🤣hats off to these new innovative ideas
— BAE (@BackupBae) September 28, 2020
COVID enforced innovation https://t.co/nGfeynplVc
— Dr Ashok Agarwal (@drashok_1963) September 28, 2020
am patiently waiting for the Social distancing appropriate version of “You may now kiss the bride” :)#newnormal https://t.co/DSz4LQpJQI
— Siddarth Correya (@scorreya) September 28, 2020
Rofl,🤣🤣🤣
Memories for life time. https://t.co/hpDlAxMUeS
— ChirpySheffy چرپی شیفی (@chirpysheffy) September 28, 2020
this looks so fun 😂 https://t.co/v8gtNplAG2
— Ridicioso (@Ridwanaass) September 28, 2020
See you in November with my paint roller @ravdiocee @JesseG03
— Meh Tab (@tubieseatworld) September 28, 2020
Bride weren’t laughing when it turned out to be Dulux Yellow paint https://t.co/7AO53aKxLj
— hekvete (@hekvete) September 27, 2020
Same…chahe corona hove na hove batna edda hi laggu mere vallo😂😂
— 🦄🌈Sukham Dhindsa (@SukhamDhindsa11) September 27, 2020
Hahaha… Good idea for holi next year 😂 ingenious!! I can visualize people running around with rollers 🤣 https://t.co/GbBuy84YXP
— Surya (@suevelamuri) September 27, 2020
Never knew #paint #rollers had such alternate usage 🤣
Merits relook at rates of taxation for such products #haldi #ceremony https://t.co/37eg64qLkP
— Rameesh Kailasam (@rameeshkailasam) September 27, 2020
