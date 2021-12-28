scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
After milkshake and laddu, now video of Rooh Afza Maggi freaks out foodies

A Delhi street food vendor was seen finishing off his instant noddle dish by drizzling it with Rooh Afza. However, the food experiment failed to impress both the blogger and people watching it online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 28, 2021 3:54:45 pm
roohafza, maggim rooh afza maggi, bizarre maggi, odd maggi combinations, weird maggi recipes, maggi experiment videos, bizarre food videos, indian expressA video posted by a Delhi food blogger about the bizarre combination is going viral.

Even though the year is coming to an end, there seems to be no end to bizarre experiments with food. After the horrors of Maggi kheer and laddu, yet another sweet twist to the instant noodle is going viral — Rooh Afza Maggi.

Yes, believe it or not but a food blogger tried this magenta-coloured Maggi with the sweet rose syrup — freaking out himself as well as netizens. In the video posted by blogger Arjun Chauhan (@oye.foodieee) on Instagram, a street vendor in Delhi was seen making Maggi in the usual way — adding the masala mix to the instant noodles. However, instead of serving as it is or preferred choices like chopped vegetables or egg, he tops it with the syrup.

Although, he doesn’t review the dish or even utter a word, his expression is a big giveaway. And if that wasn’t enough, he put the ‘Oh no! Oh no!’ music to go with the footage, which all agreed was a perfect choice given the catastrophe!

 

A post shared by Arjun Chauhan 🧿 (@oye.foodieee)

As the video went viral, people were irked at the vendor and slammed him for “ruining Maggi”, while others questioned the blogger why he tried to taste it in the first place. Apart from many jokes and sarcastic comments, the video also started a conversation about how bloggers should ignore such “crazy innovation” so that more vendors do not join the trend of creating weird dishes.

