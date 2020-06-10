scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Watch: Plane flying over London struck by three lightning bolts at once

An aircraft flying over central London was stuck by three bolts of lightning at the same time. The incident, which has gone viral on social media, was witnessed by a person living on a 7th-floor apartment at Wapping High Street, central London.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 10, 2020 7:21:02 pm
plane struck by three lightening london viral video In the 39-second clip, the three bolts of lightning can be seen striking the plane as it makes it way through the stormy sky.

A dramatic video of a plane getting struck by three bolts of lightning has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred when the aircraft, which according to a Daily Mail report was flying over central London, was on its way to the Heathrow airport amid a stormy weather.

In the 39-second clip, the three bolts of lightning can be seen converging at a point and striking the plane as it navigates its way through inclement weather. According to a Mirror report, an eyewitness, who saw the terrifying incident from his apartment said, “What a moment to get the camera out. When I watched it back I thought, ‘Oh my God it’s hit the plane. Flipping heck’.”

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms.

