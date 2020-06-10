Watch: Plane flying over London struck by three lightning bolts at once

In the 39-second clip, the three bolts of lightning can be seen striking the plane as it makes it way through the stormy sky. In the 39-second clip, the three bolts of lightning can be seen striking the plane as it makes it way through the stormy sky.

A dramatic video of a plane getting struck by three bolts of lightning has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred when the aircraft, which according to a Daily Mail report was flying over central London, was on its way to the Heathrow airport amid a stormy weather.

In the 39-second clip, the three bolts of lightning can be seen converging at a point and striking the plane as it navigates its way through inclement weather. According to a Mirror report, an eyewitness, who saw the terrifying incident from his apartment said, “What a moment to get the camera out. When I watched it back I thought, ‘Oh my God it’s hit the plane. Flipping heck’.”

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms.

