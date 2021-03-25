scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 25, 2021
‘Adorable’: Parrot meets puppy for first time, greets him saying ‘I Love You’

The bird called Sweet Pea, an umbrella cockatoo, was seen petting the puppy with its talons. As the woman tells her bird, "Tell the puppy you love him", the bird quickly responds saying: "I Love You".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 25, 2021 11:59:48 am
parrot meets puppy, pets meet new pets, parrots tells puppy love you, the parrot lady, cute animal videos, indian expressThe video is melting hearts online.

While many a times, pets can get jealous when a new member is added to the pack. One bird, however, recently was seen showering love on a family’s new dog. Video of a cockatoo saying ‘I Love You’ while meeting a new puppy, is melting hearts online.

Wendy Marie from Idaho, US, who is popularly known as the parrot lady on social media and lives with her ‘feathered family’ of three birds, brought home a puppy recently. As Marie is seen cuddling the pooch, the family’s cockatoo too was intrigued to meet the new pet.

The bird called Sweet Pea, an umbrella cockatoo, was seen petting the puppy with its talons. As the woman tells her bird, “Tell the puppy you love him”, the bird quickly responds saying: “I Love You”. The video was initially shared on TikTok, where it went viral.

Watch the video here:

In case you loved the bird showering love on the dog, there are many more sweet videos of the talkative bird — responding to its owners in various situations.

While on TikTok the video got over 12 million views, it got a wider attention on Twitter when former NBA player Rex Chapman shared it on his timeline, garnering plenty of reactions online.

