scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Must Read

Watch: Video of parrot flying away with a phone has netizens scratching their heads

The clip concludes with the bird finally halting on top of a car. Since being shared online, the clip has prompted an avalanche of reactions on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 25, 2021 9:22:57 pm
parrot flying away with phone viral video, parrot, parrot viral video, bird flying with phone trending, indian express, indian express newsSome also commented on the parrot returning to the same location, assuming that it was probably domesticated. (Source: @fred035schultz/Twitter)

Capturing a bird’s-eye-view from a drone is something that many want to try, however, imagine a bird doing that for you.

An undated video of a parrot grabbing a person’s phone and flying away with it has gone viral on social media. The clip, which was shared on Twitter by user @fred035schultz, features a person running behind a parrot as it claws the phone and flies away.

“Parrot takes the phone on a fantastic trip,” wrote Schultz while sharing the 1.49-minute clip that captured the view of the neighbourhood that the bird flew over. In the viral clip, which has now garnered over 5 lakh views, people can also be heard calling out to the bird.

Watch the video here:

The clip concludes with the bird finally halting on top of a car. Since being shared online, the clip has prompted an avalanche of reactions on social media with many quite amused with the parrot. Some even called the bird an “eco-friendly” drone.

ALSO READ |Watch: Vulture hitching ride on paraglider’s selfie stick is blowing away people’s minds

However, others questioned the authenticity of the clip. “It’s 100% animation. Pause and look at the bird wings. They look cut out with harsh edges – there’s no real motion blur. Shadows on the ground and buildings are too sharp. The leaves on the trees don’t have real texture. It all looks flat. Movement is also extremely unrealistic,” wrote a user.

Some also commented on the parrot returning to the same location assuming that it was probably domesticated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 25: Latest News

Advertisement