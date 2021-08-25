Watch: Video of parrot flying away with a phone has netizens scratching their heads

Capturing a bird’s-eye-view from a drone is something that many want to try, however, imagine a bird doing that for you.

An undated video of a parrot grabbing a person’s phone and flying away with it has gone viral on social media. The clip, which was shared on Twitter by user @fred035schultz, features a person running behind a parrot as it claws the phone and flies away.

“Parrot takes the phone on a fantastic trip,” wrote Schultz while sharing the 1.49-minute clip that captured the view of the neighbourhood that the bird flew over. In the viral clip, which has now garnered over 5 lakh views, people can also be heard calling out to the bird.

Watch the video here:

Parrot takes the phone on a fantastic trip. 😳🤯😂🦜 pic.twitter.com/Yjt9IGc124 — Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) August 24, 2021

The clip concludes with the bird finally halting on top of a car. Since being shared online, the clip has prompted an avalanche of reactions on social media with many quite amused with the parrot. Some even called the bird an “eco-friendly” drone.

However, others questioned the authenticity of the clip. “It’s 100% animation. Pause and look at the bird wings. They look cut out with harsh edges – there’s no real motion blur. Shadows on the ground and buildings are too sharp. The leaves on the trees don’t have real texture. It all looks flat. Movement is also extremely unrealistic,” wrote a user.

It’s 100% an animation. Pause and look at the bird wings. They look cut out with harsh edges – there’s no real motion blur. Shadows on ground and buildings are too sharp. The leaves on the trees don’t have real texture. It all looks flat. Movement is also extremely unrealistic — Kathleen Balson (@KBalson) August 25, 2021

Some also commented on the parrot returning to the same location assuming that it was probably domesticated.

You can see some of the surroundings at the start and end of the video. Returned to the same location. Must be domesticated. — KodsPlan (@KodsPlan) August 24, 2021

Wow thats amazing how did the phone get back though sure it wasn’t a drone — 💉TraceyG💉 (@bozza1970) August 25, 2021

James Cameron is already trying to hire him for his next movie. — Reggie (@ReggieArgh) August 24, 2021

The bird got tired tho in the end — it was flying low. I hope this doesn’t become a thing. — FirstPrinciplesEvangelist🐝 (@monicalatvenas) August 25, 2021

It’s a Blue and Gold Macaw. — JagsFanKP (@JagsFanKP) August 25, 2021