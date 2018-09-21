Video of Pakistani man signing Indian national anthem during Asia Cup match goes viral

The video went viral after the recent Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan. The video went viral after the recent Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan.

India-Pakistan match may have been over but the buzz around the most-hyped match is not. Now, after the act of Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal tying shoelaces of Usman Khan won hearts, another beautiful gesture of a Pakistani man is going viral. During the match, a man donning Pakistani flag sang the Indian national anthem at the Dubai stadium and now people can’t stop showering love on him. The footage which initially went viral on Instagram now has spread across social media platforms and was shared recently by a popular peace advocacy group — Voice of Ram.

In the video, the man is seen signing Jana Gana Mana passionately while recording it in his camera. People from both the nations have showered praise on the fan for spreading peace through this sweet gesture.

As the video went viral, the man commented on the Facebook post and identified himself as Adil Taj. “That’s me guys. Thanks for sharing. Peace only. No nonsensical wars. Spread Love,” he wrote.

