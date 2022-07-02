‘So down to earth’: Video of Neeraj Chopra touching feet of senior fan wins the internet

Although India’s javelin star Neeraj Chopra missed the top position at the prestigious Stockholm Diamond League just by a whisker, he still won many hearts. Not just for breaking the national record for the second time in a month but for his humility.

In a video winning hearts online, the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist is seen being greeted by fans outside the stadium. As he obliges to take pictures with them even though he is in a hurry, he politely greets all. Towards the end, he is seen shaking hands before leaving but as he spots an elderly fan, he pays respect by touching his feet.

He sprints off pretty quickly, explaining that a car is waiting for him and thanking all for their support and love. A video posted by one of the fans has all swooning online. “So down to earth this person @Neeraj_chopra1,” Twitter user @ijnani, who shared the video wrote online. “Took blessing from an elderly fan. That speaks volumes,” the user added showering love and praise on the 24-year-old athlete.

Watch the video here:

So down to earth this person @Neeraj_chopra1 ❣️Took blessing from an elderly fan. That speaks volumes. Love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jjo9OxHABt — Your ❤️ (@ijnani) June 30, 2022

People on social media were equally moved by his gesture much like those that met him in person. A few users highlighted how it came to him naturally to show respect to seniors, calling it a part of the Indian culture. Others were in awe that even when he is breaking and creating new records every single month, his demeanour hasn’t changed, claiming that’s a sign of a true star.

Touching feet came so naturally to him….saaf dil, humble insaan 👌. So much learn from him and his family 🙏 — Disha (@Disha_878) July 2, 2022

This is called our indian culture. Elders should always be respected. — Rajeev Sharma M.phil .p.hD JNU (@RajeevS61520125) July 2, 2022

Indian (culture + Army) discipline = Legend #NeerajChopra !! — सिंह Singh 108 🇮🇳 (@Visitor8Planet) July 1, 2022

Kudos to your Parents 🙏, take a bow champion. You will surely go a long way making India proud. — Rajiv (@rajivgb) July 1, 2022

While appreciating his wonderful and humane gesture let me express my deepest regard to his parents for his upbringing — Mahapapi (@Mahapapi3) July 1, 2022

The Olympian finished second to world champion Anderson Peters but apart from the national record, Chopra’s result in Stockholm is impressive as it was the first time he had finished in the top three in a Diamond League event.

In his season opener at the Paavo Nurmi Games in June, Chopra had rewritten his own record with an 89.3 metre throw. Later, Friday, Chopra’s 89.94 metre was also a record but Peters bettered it in the third round with 90.31 metre to win the tournament. After his amazing feat in Stockholm, he is getting ready to represent India and win a medal at the World Championships in Eugene later this month.