‘Amazing’: Video of monkeys taking over resort swimming pool in Mahabaleshwar goes viral

Saturday, May 08, 2021
The video was reportedly shot in a resort in Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra, one of the several states in India under lockdown.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 8, 2021 12:46:24 pm
monkey swimming pool, monkey enjoy swimming pool, monkey take over pool in lockdown, mahabaleshwar resort monkey pool, viral videos, indian expressThe primates having fun in the pool has left netizens around the world delighted.(Source: Buitengebieden/ Twitter)

Amid the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic, a sweet video of monkeys having fun in a swimming pool is bringing joy.

In a video widely being shared across social media sites, a group of macaques is seen having a blast at a swimming pool. Launching themselves like cannonballs, the monkeys are seen taking turns diving into the water from atop an umbrella.

The video was reportedly shot in a resort in Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra, one of the several states in India under lockdown. While the video has been doing the rounds for a week, it got more attention after former NBA star Rex Champan shared it on Twitter. It has nearly 2 million views now.

Many social media users said the video brought them great joy. Others observed how “nature is healing”, and celebrated animals taking over urban spaces with humans at home.

This is not the first time monkeys have taken over swimming pools in lockdown. Last year, a similar video from a Mumbai society went viral, where the primates were seen having a great time bathing in a pool. Another clip from Hyderabad too went viral, where the monkeys were seen jumping from balconies into the swimming pool of a residential complex.

