Not unusual karate kicks, video of military tank used for #BottleCapChallenge goes viral

After many actors, singer and even dogs had unusual takes on the viral #BottleCapChallenge, this one using a military tank probably can be a clear winner.

“This is how we do it in the army,” the page wrote sharing it.

While the FaceApp challenge may have taken social media by storm, 2019’s top pick still remains the bottle-cap challenge. There have been some unusual takes on the challenge so far, but this one probably takes away the cake as it’s a tough one to beat. In a new video doing rounds on social media, it shows not a kick but cannon used to uncap the bottle!

Yes, in a video first shared by a popular Facebook page, Indian Military Brats, someone in a military armoured tank steers a huge cannon nose to remove the cap of the water bottle held by someone on the other end. “This is how we do it in the army,” the page wrote sharing it.

However, it went viral after a similar army fan page uploaded it on Instagram. In less than four hours, it clocked over 18,000 views, at the time of writing.

And in case you are thinking this is the only military-style bottle-cap challenge trending online, you’re wrong. Another one by US Army too has caught the attention of netizens online, where one personnel uses a rifle to uncap the bottle.

