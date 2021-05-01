‘Hum nahi sudhrenge’: Video of man stealing sanitiser from ATM leaves netizens in dismay

The video of the man nonchalantly putting away the sanitiser jar in his bag has left netizens appalled online.

Armed with face masks and sanitisers, people around the world are fighting the novel coronavirus. Amid rising Covid-19 cases in India, some of these products are once again in shortage.

Over the past year, hand sanitisers kept at the entrances of banks, offices and restaurants for common use have become a common sight. While the public has been accustomed to it, a man recently couldn’t control his urge to steal the product. He was caught on CCT camera stealing a big bottle of sanitiser from an ATM kiosk.

The footage shows the man withdrawing money, and later approaching a bottle of hand santiser. While viewers thought he was walking to it to apply some on his hands, he calmly removes it from the stand and puts it inside his bag. He is then seen simply walking away, like it is not big deal!

The clip from earlier this week started doing the rounds on social media with people slamming the man for his brazen act. “These are kleptomaniac,” IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra wrote on Twitter in rage, adding hashtag “HumNahiSudhrenge.

Like Kabra, people on social media were appalled by his act. Many sharing the video said it is easy to track the man from his transaction ID, and he must be called out publicly.

However, this is not the first time it has happened. Last year too, many such sanitiser thefts were caught on camera at ATM kiosks around the country.