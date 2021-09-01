One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson vibes to ‘Brown Munde’ in new video, desi fans have a new name for him

Indian music has fans all across the globe and its fans include international celebrities. We can now add British singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson, formerly of One Direction, to the list as he was seen grooving to a popular Punjabi song.

In a video going viral across social media sites, the former member of English boy band One Direction was seen bopping his head to peppy beats of ‘Brown Munde’ at a party. Fans couldn’t keep calm after seeing Tomlinson in a great mood, vibing along one of AP Dhillon’s most popular tracks.

The clip was originally shared on Instagram stories by Jess Iszatt, DJ of the Away From Home Festival. Sharing the video of Tomlinson at Cirque Le Soir, she tagged the artiste and wrote: “So that’s why I feel so bad today”.

INSTAGRAM | Jess Iszatt, DJ do #AwayFromHomeFestival, compartilhou este video do Louis no Cirque Le Soir ontem. “Então é por isso que me sinto tão mal hoje 😅” ©️jjiszatt pic.twitter.com/jXj1LokQ7W — Tomlinson Info Brasil (@tommoinfo) August 31, 2021

Soon, the video spread beyond Instagram and reached Twitter as well, where 2020 Punjabi hit also sung by Gurinder Gill and Shinda Kahlon dominated trends in India. As fans were excited, many joked Tomlinson is a true ‘brown munda’.

