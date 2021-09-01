scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 01, 2021
Must Read

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson vibes to ‘Brown Munde’ in new video, desi fans have a new name for him

The video of the British singer Louis Tomlinson grooving to Brown Munde has desi fans across globe excited.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 1, 2021 2:35:33 pm
Louis Tomlinson, Louis Tomlinson brown munde, Louis Tomlinson desi song, Louis Tomlinson punjabi song, foreign singers indian music, viral videos, indian expressThe former One Direction singer was seen grooving to the Punjabi hit.

Indian music has fans all across the globe and its fans include international celebrities. We can now add British singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson, formerly of One Direction, to the list as he was seen grooving to a popular Punjabi song.

In a video going viral across social media sites, the former member of English boy band One Direction was seen bopping his head to peppy beats of ‘Brown Munde’ at a party. Fans couldn’t keep calm after seeing Tomlinson in a great mood, vibing along one of AP Dhillon’s most popular tracks.

The clip was originally shared on Instagram stories by Jess Iszatt, DJ of the Away From Home Festival. Sharing the video of Tomlinson at Cirque Le Soir, she tagged the artiste and wrote: “So that’s why I feel so bad today”.

Soon, the video spread beyond Instagram and reached Twitter as well, where 2020 Punjabi hit also sung by Gurinder Gill and Shinda Kahlon dominated trends in India. As fans were excited, many joked Tomlinson is a true ‘brown munda’.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 01: Latest News

Advertisement