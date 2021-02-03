‘Sometimes you just need a hug’: Video of little boy hugging his friend goes viral

A sweet video of a little boy hugging his friend to comfort him is warming hearts online. The video, originally shared on TikTok, is now going viral across social media platforms, delighting all, with many talking about compassion and kindness.

The short video shows two children standing in front of each other as one of them asks the other, “Are you ok?” Although his friend replies “Yeah,” it’s evident from his voice that he is upset. The first child then asks, “You need a hug?”, and goes onto to embrace him tightly.

“Sometimes you just need a hug”, TikTok by user @shackychan2 captioned it as he shared the clip originally on the popular video app.

The sweet bond between the two children, hailing from two different ethnicities, tugged at many heartstrings online.

