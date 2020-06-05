Incredible video of lightning bolt striking Washington Monument inspires memes

The 4-second video has gone viral with people commenting it’s a sign of God’s wrath. (Source: Ryan Sprouse/ Twitter) The 4-second video has gone viral with people commenting it’s a sign of God’s wrath. (Source: Ryan Sprouse/ Twitter)

Heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms struck parts of Washington DC Thursday night, but one video of a lightning bolt striking the Washington Monument has been shared widely on social media.

Local news station WUSA9’s sky camera captured an incredible video of lightning striking the iconic tower during a thunderstorm in the city around midnight. The footage was viewed over 5 million times on Twitter alone.

The Washington Monument, the 555 foot-tall obelisk is one of the tallest structures in the area and is hit by lightning pretty often. However, people on social media claimed this time it was a ‘sign’ given the situation in the US.

Watch the video here:

People also took jibes at US President Donald Trump saying it was a symbol from God telling him to “remain in the bunker”.

My aim’s not what it used to be. https://t.co/pziTcEsQbR — God (@TheTweetOfGod) June 5, 2020

“Donald, I missed you outside the church the other day. ” – God https://t.co/70un2oqKg3 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 5, 2020

God has now joined the protests in DC and she’s not playing.#washingtonmonument

pic.twitter.com/PgJxmLHENb — Vic Vela (@VicVela1) June 5, 2020

If this isn’t some real karmic symbolism, I don’t know what is… https://t.co/MnpszLX9nb — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 5, 2020

This is a sign from a higher being. Stop hating or you’ll get struck by lightning. #EverybodyLoveEverybody https://t.co/Irz9srvShL — Jonathan Deutsch (@JonathanD_TV) June 5, 2020

I’m signing out.. This Image says it all…. PEACE! https://t.co/vPaZQd0Jh8 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) June 5, 2020

Oh, thank god, Thor is coming. I hope the rest of the Avengers are not far behind.✊♥️ https://t.co/ENBnvX7qZz — Cory Balrog 🖖 (@corybarlog) June 5, 2020

Ummm… Mr. President, GOD is calling. Seems very angry. Would you like to take it or should we tell ’em you’re in the BUNKER? — Brent O (@OnlineDetective) June 5, 2020

You knew there would be a response to Trump holding that Bible in front of the church the other day. — Tony Daggett (@TonyDaggett_IAF) June 5, 2020

Dr. Peter Venkman: This city is headed for a disaster of biblical proportions. Mayor: What do you mean, “biblical”? Dr. Raymond Stantz: What he means is Old Testament, Mr. Mayor, real wrath of God type stuff. — Steve Henke (@henkster) June 5, 2020

Thank you god for participating in our protest. — SarahCA (@SarahBCalif) June 5, 2020

Despite the heavy showers and lightning, protestors continued to protest over the death of George Floyd in anti-racism demonstrations near the White House.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd