scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 05, 2020
COVID19

Incredible video of lightning bolt striking Washington Monument inspires memes

The Washington Monument, the 555 foot-tall obelisk is one of the tallest structures in the area and is hit by lightning pretty often. However, people on social media claimed this time it was a 'sign' given the situation in the US.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 5, 2020 6:42:26 pm
lightning videos, washington monument lightning, washington lightning video, DC weather, Washington thunderstorm warning, viral news, DC protest, indian express The 4-second video has gone viral with people commenting it’s a sign of God’s wrath. (Source: Ryan Sprouse/ Twitter)

Heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms struck parts of Washington DC Thursday night, but one video of a lightning bolt striking the Washington Monument has been shared widely on social media.

Local news station WUSA9’s sky camera captured an incredible video of lightning striking the iconic tower during a thunderstorm in the city around midnight. The footage was viewed over 5 million times on Twitter alone.

The Washington Monument, the 555 foot-tall obelisk is one of the tallest structures in the area and is hit by lightning pretty often. However, people on social media claimed this time it was a ‘sign’ given the situation in the US.

Watch the video here:

People also took jibes at US President Donald Trump saying it was a symbol from God telling him to “remain in the bunker”.

Despite the heavy showers and lightning, protestors continued to protest over the death of George Floyd in anti-racism demonstrations near the White House.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 05: Latest News

Advertisement