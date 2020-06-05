Incredible video of lightning bolt striking Washington Monument inspires memes

Heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms struck parts of Washington DC Thursday night, but one video of a lightning bolt striking the Washington Monument has been shared widely on social media.
Local news station WUSA9’s sky camera captured an incredible video of lightning striking the iconic tower during a thunderstorm in the city around midnight. The footage was viewed over 5 million times on Twitter alone.
The Washington Monument, the 555 foot-tall obelisk is one of the tallest structures in the area and is hit by lightning pretty often. However, people on social media claimed this time it was a ‘sign’ given the situation in the US.
Watch the video here:
INSANE Video from our @wusa9 SkyCam WOOOOOW #lightning #WashingtonMonument pic.twitter.com/iYmwDwDUMO
— Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) June 5, 2020
People also took jibes at US President Donald Trump saying it was a symbol from God telling him to “remain in the bunker”.
My aim’s not what it used to be. https://t.co/pziTcEsQbR
— God (@TheTweetOfGod) June 5, 2020
“Donald, I missed you outside the church the other day. ” – God https://t.co/70un2oqKg3
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 5, 2020
God has now joined the protests in DC and she’s not playing.#washingtonmonument
pic.twitter.com/PgJxmLHENb
— Vic Vela (@VicVela1) June 5, 2020
If this isn’t some real karmic symbolism, I don’t know what is… https://t.co/MnpszLX9nb
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 5, 2020
This is a sign from a higher being. Stop hating or you’ll get struck by lightning. #EverybodyLoveEverybody https://t.co/Irz9srvShL
— Jonathan Deutsch (@JonathanD_TV) June 5, 2020
Mother Nature’s had enough, too. https://t.co/NBHI6IBeiA
— Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) June 5, 2020
I’m signing out.. This Image says it all…. PEACE! https://t.co/vPaZQd0Jh8
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) June 5, 2020
Ghostbusters shit. https://t.co/FvwtJ8ywWV
— Brooke Rogers 🌻 (@bkerogers) June 5, 2020
Oh, thank god, Thor is coming.
I hope the rest of the Avengers are not far behind.✊♥️ https://t.co/ENBnvX7qZz
— Cory Balrog 🖖 (@corybarlog) June 5, 2020
Ummm… Mr. President, GOD is calling. Seems very angry. Would you like to take it or should we tell ’em you’re in the BUNKER?
— Brent O (@OnlineDetective) June 5, 2020
You knew there would be a response to Trump holding that Bible in front of the church the other day.
— Tony Daggett (@TonyDaggett_IAF) June 5, 2020
Dr. Peter Venkman: This city is headed for a disaster of biblical proportions.
Mayor: What do you mean, “biblical”?
Dr. Raymond Stantz: What he means is Old Testament, Mr. Mayor, real wrath of God type stuff.
— Steve Henke (@henkster) June 5, 2020
Thank you god for participating in our protest.
— SarahCA (@SarahBCalif) June 5, 2020
Despite the heavy showers and lightning, protestors continued to protest over the death of George Floyd in anti-racism demonstrations near the White House.
