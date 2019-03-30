Video of Holi celebration at a university in Pakistan is winning hearts online

Toggle Menu
Although the festival was officially celebrated late last week, the students joined in to celebrate the festival earlier this week, an event organised by university's Mehran Students' Council.

Pakistani students enjoying Holi is winning hearts online.

Festivals across the world are a uniting factor that cut across religious or cultural lines. And what better way to celebrate unity in diversity than splashing colours on each other on Holi. In a video, doing rounds on Facebook and Instagram, students in Pakistan are seen celebrating the festival with much fervour and enthusiasm – and netizens are loving it.

The video was shot at Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad, where all religions and religious values are celebrated with equal respect, students are seen singing and dancing in circles – all smeared with colours. Although the festival was officially celebrated late last week, the students joined in to celebrate the festival earlier this week, an event organised by university’s Mehran Students’ Council.

Watch the video here:

Given that tensions ran high between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama attack, it was heartening to see students of all faiths come together to celebrate Holi. Seeing their dance style, some joked these Pakistani students are better at performing Garba!

