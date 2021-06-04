Video of healthcare workers dancing to Zingaat at a Mumbai Covid facility goes viral

The video is widely being shared online and many loved their high spirit.

Amid reports that the second wave of the coronavirus might be ebbing, a video of a healthcare workers dancing at a Mumbai Covid-19 facility has gone viral. The video of the workers, dressed in protective suits, dancing to the hit song ‘Zingaat’ has was shot on June 2.

Over the past few months, as India grappled with the devastating second wave, several videos of doctors emerged online, where they were seen dancing and singing either to cheer up patients or to relieve their stress. This time, it appears the impromptu celebrations happened as the centre completed one year.

Donning PPE kits, the health workers were seen having a blast, grooving to the peppy number from 2016 National Award wining Marathi film Sairat.

#WATCH Healthcare professionals of Nesco COVID-19 center in Mumbai’s Goregaon were seen showing off their dance moves inside the patient’s ward during an entertainment program organised on June 2 to mark one year of operations of the center pic.twitter.com/6ET61KIgsu — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

According to news agency ANI, the medical staff were seen dancing during an entertainment programme organised at the facility to mark one year of operations of the centre. The video comes at a time when for the cases in Mumbai dropped significantly, and are below 1000 in a daily count.

During the pandemic last year, Brihanmumbai Municpal Corporation (BMC) had turned the iconic venue for exhibitions and trade shows into a field hospital. It has happened thousands of patients during the pandemic.

However, this isn’t the first time the centre is winning the internet with a dancing video. Last year, during Navratri, a video of the patients and healthcare workers performing Garba at the facility too went viral, earning praise.